As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee approaches next month, businesses across Romford and Ilford are preparing to celebrate 70 years of our monarch's reign.

On Saturday, June 4, Romford Business Improvement District (BID) will be hosting a traditional afternoon tea to mark the anniversary.

Attendees can expect tea, sandwiches, scones, and cakes with the option to add a glass of prosecco to the standard ticket, which costs £15 per person for 1.5 hours at either 12noon or 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Ilford BID is a part of a jubilee committee in Redbridge and will be holding two days of celebrations over June 3 and 4.

Romford BID director Julie Frost. Picture: Complete Ltd - Credit: Complete Ltd

There will be a market on the first day, and on the second day, it is putting up a stage for live music between 12pm and 5pm.

Guests can expect assault courses, a large table for food, festive banners, bunting, family crafts and a talent show for locals over the age of five.

Organisers are promising around 20 market stalls and expect 18,000 visitors. The celebration will end with an announcement of the first, second, and third places in the talent show and a firework display at 5pm.

Cyril Bekoe, Ilford BID's manager, stressed how this is an important opportunity for local businesses in Ilford.

He said: "We are looking to drive as much support over the period as possible for local business’s benefit because we are aware that when people come into the area, they enjoy the free events, but they also then spend in the local businesses and support them."

He also said the Platinum Jubilee was particularly important to Ilford because it "is probably one of the most diverse boroughs or towns that we have in the UK".

"Listening to feedback from our restaurant businesses, it is quite clear that this is something that they find unifying. It's something that brings all communities together to celebrate under one banner.

"I think there's no better demonstration of service than the Queen's 70 years, which has showcased so much diversity in her reign.

"To celebrate our diversity within the Platinum Jubilee - I don't think anywhere else can do that as well as we can."

Enrol for the talent show in Ilford by visiting the BID's website or social media platforms.

For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, this newspaper is producing a special souvenir magazine which will chart the national treasure's stunning 70 year reign.