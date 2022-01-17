'We all have responsibility to end discrimination': Holocaust Memorial Day service to be held in Havering

In 2019 more than 100 people attended the Holocaust Memorial Day service in Coronation Gardens, Romford. - Credit: Havering Council

A Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in Romford will remember those who were killed in genocides.

The national event falls on January 27 this year, and Havering’s commemorative service will be held on January 23 at 2pm in Coronation Gardens.

It will remember those murdered in the Holocaust and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The theme for 2022 is One Day, which references the hope that one day in the future there will be no genocide.

Mayor of Havering, Cllr John Mylod, said the ceremony offers the chance to think about those “who lost their lives and those who survived the terrible events of the Holocaust”.

He added: “This also includes anti-semitism and all other forms of racism, intolerance, bigotry and hatred is of grave concern, which we ignore at our peril.

“It’s important to pause and reflect on the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides and understand that we all have a responsibility to end discrimination and work together for a safer, better, future for everyone.”