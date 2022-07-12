News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Photos to 'shine light on hidden stories' revealed in art installation

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:00 PM July 12, 2022
David Shearing interviews George Chittock whose stall has been in the family for over 55 years - Credit: Hannah Davis

Photos of the Romford Market community have been revealed as part of an upcoming interactive public art exhibition.  

Award-winning artist David Shearing and his collective Variable Matter will showcase their physical project called The Rising Sun from July 15.  

David Shearing interviews 78-year-old shopper Bruce Whitworth - Credit: Hannah Davis

The Rising Sun installation coincides with Romford marketplace celebrating its 775th anniversary this year.  

David Shearing interviews Romford Shopping Hall worker George England who has worked in the family business the Teapot Cafe for 10 years - Credit: Hannah Davis

A physical structure designed in the shape of a pub will sit in the centre of the square.  

David Shearing talks with Christine Perry from McDowells Pie and Mash shop, which has been serving Romford for 60 years - Credit: Hannah Davis

Thanks to a moving audio piece, visitors attending the 'pub' will be able to hear the voices of people David interviewed when he visited Romford Market.

David Shearing interviews Romford Market stall holder Muhammad Shuaib - Credit: Hannah Davis

The 38-year-old Romford-born artist, who now lives in Ilford, said: “The Rising Sun is a snapshot of everyday people, shining a light on hidden stories of the local community, not the stereotypes that are often portrayed in this unique and changing outer east London town.”

David Shearing talks with Philippines-born Edna Lobo, who started The Sunrise Cafe in 2004 - Credit: Hannah Davis

 

David hopes the art will encourage “debate about what’s possible in our town centres by building a sense of destination and pride”. 

Matthew Russell, Queen’s Theatre’s executive director, previously said the exhibition will be a "highlight of this summer”. 

George Chittock - Credit: Hannah Davis

The project will run from July 15 to July 30 from 8am to 8pm.  

Entry will be free. 

Romford News

