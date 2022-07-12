Gallery
Photos to 'shine light on hidden stories' revealed in art installation
- Credit: Hannah Davis
Photos of the Romford Market community have been revealed as part of an upcoming interactive public art exhibition.
Award-winning artist David Shearing and his collective Variable Matter will showcase their physical project called The Rising Sun from July 15.
The Rising Sun installation coincides with Romford marketplace celebrating its 775th anniversary this year.
A physical structure designed in the shape of a pub will sit in the centre of the square.
Thanks to a moving audio piece, visitors attending the 'pub' will be able to hear the voices of people David interviewed when he visited Romford Market.
The 38-year-old Romford-born artist, who now lives in Ilford, said: “The Rising Sun is a snapshot of everyday people, shining a light on hidden stories of the local community, not the stereotypes that are often portrayed in this unique and changing outer east London town.”
David hopes the art will encourage “debate about what’s possible in our town centres by building a sense of destination and pride”.
Matthew Russell, Queen’s Theatre’s executive director, previously said the exhibition will be a "highlight of this summer”.
The project will run from July 15 to July 30 from 8am to 8pm.
Entry will be free.