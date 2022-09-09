News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Celebrate the Street: Romford event to go ahead with scaled-back schedule

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2022
Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the rema

Celebrate the Street was due to take place September 9 to September 11, in Romford Market - Credit: Melissa Page

Romford’s Celebrate the Street event will go ahead with a pared-back schedule, the organiser has confirmed. 

Initially meant to be a three-day celebration of the 775th anniversary of Romford Market, plans have been scaled back following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Julie Frost, director at Romford BID, which is behind Celebrate the Street, said while a final schedule is still being worked out, it intends to still host some of the entertainment over the Saturday (September 10) and Sunday (September 11). 

Ms Frost said: “We have taken on board the situation. The Queen was much loved by all of us and by the borough, and we appreciate that her loss is going to be felt. But we also appreciate the anniversary of the market.” 

She added that there is a “sense of people wanting to come together”.  

Romford BID director Julie Frost.

Julie Frost, director at Romford BID - Credit: Complete Ltd

Further updates will be available on Romford BID’s social pages over the weekend. 

Ms Frost had previously indicated that the event may become annual, with hopes it can be part of making Romford a more desirable destination for visitors from London.  

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

National Hospitality Day

Lack of business forces Hornchurch drinks store The Hop Shop to shut

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Brewery said the new restaurant represent a "hugely exciting time" for the Romford mall

Date confirmed for opening of Japanese-inspired restaurant in Romford

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch pub licensing request

Decision on Hornchurch pub's licence due after meeting held in private

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
House fire in Rainham on Guysfield Drive

London Fire Brigade | Updated

Rainham home believed to have been struck by lightning as roof destroyed

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon