Celebrate the Street was due to take place September 9 to September 11, in Romford Market - Credit: Melissa Page

Romford’s Celebrate the Street event will go ahead with a pared-back schedule, the organiser has confirmed.

Initially meant to be a three-day celebration of the 775th anniversary of Romford Market, plans have been scaled back following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Julie Frost, director at Romford BID, which is behind Celebrate the Street, said while a final schedule is still being worked out, it intends to still host some of the entertainment over the Saturday (September 10) and Sunday (September 11).

Ms Frost said: “We have taken on board the situation. The Queen was much loved by all of us and by the borough, and we appreciate that her loss is going to be felt. But we also appreciate the anniversary of the market.”

She added that there is a “sense of people wanting to come together”.

Julie Frost, director at Romford BID - Credit: Complete Ltd

Further updates will be available on Romford BID’s social pages over the weekend.

Ms Frost had previously indicated that the event may become annual, with hopes it can be part of making Romford a more desirable destination for visitors from London.