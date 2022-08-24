This year's Celebrate the Street event is partly in commemoration of the 775th anniversary of Romford market - Credit: Melissa Page

Romford’s three-day Celebrate the Street event this year may become an annual posting in the local calendar.

That's according to Julie Frost, director at Romford Business Improvement District (BID), who said the event is key in launching the next phase of the organisation, through which it will increasingly focus on large and small ‘happenings’ in the town.

To be held from Friday, September 9 through to Sunday, September 11, Celebrate the Street is due to feature a range of various street food, entertainment, art and music.

Multiple stages will be constructed outside Tollgate House, Brewery Walk and South Street, with rides and games also available.

Organised in part to mark the 775th anniversary of the founding of Romford Market, there will also be a performance by the East London Bell Ringers in St Edward’s Church at 10am on the Saturday, plus an appearance by the mayor of Havering, Trevor McKeever.

Julie said the event is the first stage of the BID’s future-looking five-year plan, revolving around driving footfall and supporting local businesses, while also putting Romford “back on the map as a destination”.

Romford BID director Julie Frost. - Credit: Complete Ltd

While this year it is being hooked onto the anniversary of the market, Julie said she hopes it will become a "legacy event we will put on annually”.

The installation of the centre’s hanging plants and the recent Rising Sun exhibition are examples of work done so far to try and boost Romford's appeal, Julie added, although she said much more is in the pipeline to encourage spending in Romford.

And the market, she said, is one space that can play a big part in that.

“I grew up in Romford, so I remember what Romford Market was like in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” she said.

While acknowledging it is unlikely to get back to that stage, Julie believes more can be done to maximise its potential and support traders.

With the arrival of the Elizabeth line, Julie added there is no reason why Romford cannot become a more desirable destination for those travelling out of London.

“I’d love signs in Stratford saying, ‘have you been to Romford?’,” she said.

For the full line-up of events at Celebrate the Street, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebrate-the-street-tickets-392421943597