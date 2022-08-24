News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Three-day music, food and arts celebration in Romford could become annual event, says organiser

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:35 PM August 24, 2022
Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the rema

This year's Celebrate the Street event is partly in commemoration of the 775th anniversary of Romford market - Credit: Melissa Page

Romford’s three-day Celebrate the Street event this year may become an annual posting in the local calendar.

That's according to Julie Frost, director at Romford Business Improvement District (BID), who said the event is key in launching the next phase of the organisation, through which it will increasingly focus on large and small ‘happenings’ in the town. 

To be held from Friday, September 9 through to Sunday, September 11, Celebrate the Street is due to feature a range of various street food, entertainment, art and music. 

Multiple stages will be constructed outside Tollgate House, Brewery Walk and South Street, with rides and games also available. 

Organised in part to mark the 775th anniversary of the founding of Romford Market, there will also be a performance by the East London Bell Ringers in St Edward’s Church at 10am on the Saturday, plus an appearance by the mayor of Havering, Trevor McKeever

Julie said the event is the first stage of the BID’s future-looking five-year plan, revolving around driving footfall and supporting local businesses, while also putting Romford “back on the map as a destination”. 

Romford BID director Julie Frost.

Romford BID director Julie Frost. - Credit: Complete Ltd

While this year it is being hooked onto the anniversary of the market, Julie said she hopes it will become a "legacy event we will put on annually”. 

The installation of the centre’s hanging plants and the recent Rising Sun exhibition are examples of work done so far to try and boost Romford's appeal, Julie added, although she said much more is in the pipeline to encourage spending in Romford. 

And the market, she said, is one space that can play a big part in that. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
  2. 2 Dead fish spotted in Harrow Lodge Park lake blamed on extreme weather
  3. 3 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
  1. 4 African restaurant may be future culinary addition to Rainham as planning application submitted
  2. 5 Inquest: Hospital failures left brain damaged patient with severe wound
  3. 6 'Over the moon’: Community pulls together to get new wheelchair for 92-year-old man who lost everything in Dagenham blaze
  4. 7 Central part-suspension lifted but delays remain after fire at Bank station
  5. 8 Man taken to major trauma centre in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Rainham
  6. 9 Opportunity for children to dress up as animals and join in Romford Market parade
  7. 10 Queen’s Theatre: Revel in two weeks of explorative performances with Blueprint Festival

“I grew up in Romford, so I remember what Romford Market was like in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” she said.

While acknowledging it is unlikely to get back to that stage, Julie believes more can be done to maximise its potential and support traders. 

With the arrival of the Elizabeth line, Julie added there is no reason why Romford cannot become a more desirable destination for those travelling out of London. 

“I’d love signs in Stratford saying, ‘have you been to Romford?’,” she said. 

For the full line-up of events at Celebrate the Street, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebrate-the-street-tickets-392421943597  

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

The application involves the construction of a three-storey building behind The Bell in Rainham

Bid for three-storey building and nine flats behind disused Rainham pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019

Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year in a row

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
St Edward's Academy A Level results day 2022 - Busayo Williams, Simone Boyd, Ade Adewale and Jodie Hassan

London A Level results

Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Redruth Road, Harold Hill

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon