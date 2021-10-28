‘Europe's number one’ Rod Stewart tribute show to come to Romford

Published: 9:52 AM October 28, 2021

"Europe's number one" Rod Stewart tribute show is coming to Romford.

The Rod Stewart Songbook show, starring successful tribute act Pete McCall, will be on at the Brookside Theatre on Friday, November 12 at 8pm.

Pete will bring his live band to the stage, where he will take the audience on a musical journey spanning 50 years.

Emulating Rod’s swagger, showmanship and audience participation, Pete and his band will put on a high-energy two-hour show packed with performances of Rod’s greatest hits.

Ticket holders can enjoy hits such as Maggie May, Sailing, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy and more.

According to Pete’s website, he has the “closest voice in the business” to Rod, promising to make the audience feel as if they’re at an actual Rod Stewart concert.

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01708 755775 or booking online at www.brooksidetheatre.com.