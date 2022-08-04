The exhibition will be held at Rainham Hall until August 27 - Credit: Archant

Rainham’s hidden creatives are being promoted into the local limelight thanks to an upcoming exhibition.

The Secret Artist Exhibition will see 36 individuals from Rainham showcasing a range of different artworks.

Commissioned by the local Havering Changing Steering Group, an organisation supporting local participation in arts and culture, the idea was to unveil and promote the secret creative talents of those in the area.

It discovered people are engaging in everything from printmaking to textiles and sculpture, revealing the artistic heart of Rainham’s community.

Babs Thwaites, curator and member of the Havering Changing Rainham Creativity Squad Steering Group, said: “What makes this exhibition so exciting is the fact that it can be secret and anonymous.

“I am so pleased to have been involved from the initial idea through to what I know will be an impressive exhibition.”

The Secret Artist Exhibition started at Rainham Hall on August 2 and will run until August 27.

It will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm, and is free to enter.

For more information, visit: https://www.haveringchanging.org/news/secret-artist-exhibition