Secret Artist Exhibition: Artworks showcasing Rainham’s creative talents opens at Rainham Hall
- Credit: Archant
Rainham’s hidden creatives are being promoted into the local limelight thanks to an upcoming exhibition.
The Secret Artist Exhibition will see 36 individuals from Rainham showcasing a range of different artworks.
Commissioned by the local Havering Changing Steering Group, an organisation supporting local participation in arts and culture, the idea was to unveil and promote the secret creative talents of those in the area.
It discovered people are engaging in everything from printmaking to textiles and sculpture, revealing the artistic heart of Rainham’s community.
Babs Thwaites, curator and member of the Havering Changing Rainham Creativity Squad Steering Group, said: “What makes this exhibition so exciting is the fact that it can be secret and anonymous.
“I am so pleased to have been involved from the initial idea through to what I know will be an impressive exhibition.”
The Secret Artist Exhibition started at Rainham Hall on August 2 and will run until August 27.
Most Read
- 1 Property spotlight: Homes sell fast on this Rush Green road
- 2 'Beseeching' Hornchurch mum needs £120k to fight rare cancer so she can spend more time with family
- 3 New bid to build two-bed home on site of Harold Wood motor shop
- 4 Appeal: Were you affected by M25 closure near A13 junction during climate protest?
- 5 Collier Row tearoom closes almost a year after opening
- 6 'We're still here': Romford pie and mash shop calls for locals to support the high street
- 7 Rom Valley Way: Romford society praises ‘thoughtful tenor of discussion’ around 860-home pre-application
- 8 Push for improvements to Rainham’s ‘devil’s corner’ crash hotspot
- 9 Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill
- 10 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
It will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm, and is free to enter.
For more information, visit: https://www.haveringchanging.org/news/secret-artist-exhibition