‘For anyone who has lived in a village’: One-woman comedy inspired by Zumba class coming to Hornchurch
- Credit: David Wilkinson
A Brentwood writer and actress is set to share her “joyous” one-woman play to an audience at Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch next month.
Amelia Gann, 27, will perform multiple roles in her comedy dance play Dreamworld, which was inspired by a Zumba Gold class she attended with her mum.
The play will be performed on March 20, and touches on themes of identity, pop culture, suburban Britain and Amelia’s memories of childhood dance shows.
Speaking of the Zumba inspiration, Amelia said: “I thought to myself, what would happen if a Zumba teacher who was super peppy had a darker back story?”
The pandemic also shaped the play as Amelia said it taught her to enjoy the “little things" in life.
Amelia said: “I grew up doing a lot of stage schools and putting on these big shows in crazy costumes, so I feel there is a huge element of that involved as the show is littered with these dance routines, which are a bit of a love letter to my childhood dance shows.”
Prior to writing Dreamworld, Amelia said she didn’t think of herself as a writer, adding: “It just goes to show, if you don’t label yourself as something it doesn't mean that it’s not going to happen for you in some way."
Although Amelia loves ensemble theatre, she said she is excited by the challenge of being the single performer using only one prop.
She said: “The play is for anyone who has ever had a dream no matter how big or small.
“It is for people who want to feel joy and have a laugh.
“There’s so many elements in the show from my life – it’s for anyone who has lived in a village and knows what that feels like. There’s a big element of that which I think is such brilliant comedy."
Amelia’s favourite scene is a dance piece performed by main character Cathy at the village fete.
She added: “I wanted to make it so that people would find it hard not to laugh.
“Like myself as a performer, the show doesn’t take itself seriously at all.”