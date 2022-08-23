Blueprint Festival will be held at Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch from September 12 to 24 - Credit: Historic England

Take a trip back to London’s mini ice age or lose yourself in an immersive culinary dining experience as part of Queen’s Theatre’s upcoming two-week Blueprint Festival.

Running from September 12 to 24, the festival will explore a host of different forms of theatre, with a focus on supporting new and diverse young performers.

This year’s festival programme includes the theatre’s first Centre Stage event, featuring some of Essex and east London’s most talented deaf, disabled or neuro-divergent performers, and a show exploring mental health, masculinity and working-class culture backed by a drum and bass soundtrack.

Mathew Russell, chief executive at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, said: “We're delighted to be confirming the full programme for Blueprint.

“The conversations we've been having with some brilliant artists about the festival over recent weeks have been so inspiring and we can't wait ‎for you to experience theatre at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in some entirely different ways.

“Some of the work is designed for small numbers, so book now to avoid disappointment. Although they'll be plenty of opportunities to discover some things nearer the time too.”

To book tickets, visit: https://www.queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/blueprint-festival-a-festival-of-new-ideas/