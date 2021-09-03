Open House Festival 2021: Top picks in and around Havering

Published: 4:22 PM September 3, 2021

The Thames Chase Forest Centre is among the venues included in this year's Open House Festival, which starts on September 4. - Credit: Thames Chase

This year's Open House Festival is set to start tomorrow (September 4).

As the 2021 roster of events kicks off, the Recorder has compiled a list of what's on in and around Havering over the nine days.

The festival is organised by Open City, a charity dedicated to making London and its architecture accessible to all.

It's free for everyone.

Thames Chase Forest Centre

The fifth annual Thames Chase Arts and Culture Exhibition is on this Saturday between 10am-4pm.

It has been included in the festival listings because of its distinctive timber construction, which is attached to a 17th century listed barn.

Address: Broadfields Farm, Pike Lane, Upminster, RM14 3NS

Nearest train and tube: Upminster

Bus: 248, 346, 347, 370

Wennington Parish Church of St Mary and St Peter

The church is open for visitors this Saturday between 10am-4pm.

It has been included because of its historical significance, with this Grade II-listed Norman church dating back as early as 1190.

Address: Wennington Road, Wennington, RM13 9DX

Nearest train: Rainham

Bus: 372

UCL Pearl

The only building of the five in this list to be located just outside of Havering, this new building is designed to be a laboratory which allows environments from around the world to be created.

Places such as railway stations, high streets and town squares can be simulated in the building, but under controlled conditions for research.

There are two tours - on Saturday and Sunday - which aim to explain what UCL Pearl (Person Environment Activity Research Laboratory) is and why it exists.

Address: UCL Pearl, Yew Tree Avenue, RM10 7FN

Bus: 103

Havering Museum

Chosen because of its significance to the High Street, this museum is part of the former Romford Brewery building.

People can visit on Saturday between 10am-5pm to learn all about the borough - from the Bronze Age to the present day.

Address: 19-21 High Street, Romford, RM1 1JU

Nearest train: Romford

Bus: 66, 175, 248, 496, 365

Ingrebourne Valley Visitor Centre

Built at Hornchurch Country Park in 2015, this visitor centre has been included because the park site is designated as a site of special scientific interest.

People are invited to come to the Nature Discovery Centre on Saturday between 10am-5pm.

Address: Hornchurch Country Park, Squadrons Approach, Hornchurch, RM12 6DF

Nearest tube: Hornchurch, Elm Park

Bus: 252, 256

Further information, including the full schedule of events around London, is at https://openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk/



