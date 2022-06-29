A Romford shopping centre will welcome a sci-fi and cult film convention later this year.

The all-day convention called Infini-Fest will take place at Premiere Cinemas in The Mercury on Saturday, September 3 from midday until 11pm.

It marks Infinity Magazine’s first time hosting the convention for sci-fi and cult TV fans as the Covid pandemic postponed its launch two years ago.

The magazine, a sci-fi publication, also runs Darkside, which has been covering the horror genre for more than 30 years.

Screenings at Infini-Fest include Starcash, Konga and John Carpenter’s The Thing, to name a few.

A number of movie stars from the 1950s to the 80s will be attending the convention, including James Bond girls Caroline Monro and Madeline Smith as well as actors Jess Conrad, Diane Keen, Norman Eshley, David Barry, Linda Marlowe and Linda Hayden.

There will be opportunities to get autographs and photos with the celebrities and an array of merchandise will be available to buy from vendors.

Should you feel thirsty throughout the day, there will be a bar serving locally-brewed ales, film-themed cocktails and the option of non-alcoholic drinks too.

Centre manager of The Mercury shopping centre and director of Romford Film Festival, Spencer Hawken, said: “Earlier in 2022 we invited Allan and Yannie Bryce of Darkside Magazine to Romford Horror Festival and we quickly started talking about what if Infinity Magazine had their first ever convention here."

He added: “There is so much already happening here, it was only a matter of time before Romford had a convention of some sort, and we are thrilled that the Bryces picked us for their first Infini-Fest.”

Only 400 tickets are available, so booking early is advised to avoid disappointment.

If the event proves successful in Romford, Infini-Fest could return to the same location next year.

Tickets can be purchased until August 27 and cost £35.

They can be bought at https://thedarksidemagazine.com/ or https://infinitymagazine.co.uk/.



