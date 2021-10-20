Tradition of blessing horses held in Havering for first time in four years

Published: 12:39 PM October 20, 2021

Horseman's Sunday - an old tradition which celebrates the role played by horses in history - went ahead for the first time in four years in Havering-atte-Bower. - Credit: Jenny Gwinn

A tradition to honour Havering's horses has been held for the first time in four years.

Horseman's Sunday took place in Havering-atte-Bower earlier this month, with services since 2017 cancelled due to a combination of bad weather and Covid-19.

Held on the Havering Village Green on October 10, around 50 horses came to join in the service, which was led by Reverend David Anderton of St John’s Church.

It was organised by Havering-atte-Bower Conservation Society (HABCOS), whose chair Jenny Gwinn addressed the gathered crowd.

She described the service as "a thoroughly uplifting occasion".

Havering's deputy mayor, Cllr Christine Vickery, delivered a message on behalf of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell who was unable to attend due to working overseas.

Cllr Vickery also read out a poem called The Horse before being invited to present the riders and horses with rosettes.

The deputy mayor told the Recorder: "Horseman’s Sunday is and will always be my most favourite event.

"It really is the best day ever with a true community spirit amongst residents, riders and visitors all united for the blessing for our four-legged friends."



