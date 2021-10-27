Siblings join professional cast of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol

Published: 5:52 PM October 27, 2021

Rose and Jack are busy rehearsing with the cast of A Christmas Carol ahead of the first preview show on November 13. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

A brother and sister from Hornchurch have been cast in A Christmas Carol production at the Old Vic theatre.

Jack Thorne's adaptation of Charles Dickens’ immortal Christmas story has been directed by Matthew Warchus and is set to be shared with audiences in November.

Rose Shaloo, 27, will play Little Fan (Ebeneezer Scrooge's little sister) while Jack Shalloo, 34, will play Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's underpaid clerk.

Rose Shalloo's acting headshot. - Credit: Brandon Bishop

Leading up to a live audience performance on November 24, with previews from November 13, the siblings have been rehearsing daily.

Rose said working with her brother is “amazing” and made easier by the fact they get on so well.

She said: “Sometimes we have to remind ourselves that we’re in a studio and working.”

Jack, who helped Rose with her audition after securing his place in the cast, is equally pleased to be working with his sister and said although they trained at stage school together, they have never worked together in a professional production.

He said: “It is really great and sweet that Rose got cast too. We’re very close and it has been so much fun.”

Rose said the "Christmassy" production has seen the cast learn lots of new skills.

“It’s a busy show and every night we’re learning songs, lines and even how to clog and ring bells," she said.

"People can look forward to a festive, heart-warming show which is jovial and sure to make you laugh and feel ready for Christmas."

Jack Shalloo's acting headshot. - Credit: Brandon Bishop

Jack said his role as Bob Cratchit is a “great part” and presents the “moving relationship” with Tiny Tim brilliantly.

He said his role lends itself to his “working-class accent” and revealed his favourite scene is the Cratchit’s Christmas.

The 34-year-old added: “This version is about joy especially after the couple of years we have had.

“And it's great to encourage people to get back to the theatre.”

Rose said it is “really magical” to be performing at a world-famous venue with her brother, adding they are “big fans of the show” and can’t wait for their parents to see them perform.