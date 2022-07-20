It may be many sleeps until Christmas, but Santa Claus is still willing to fly over from the North Pole to make an rare unseasonable appearance in Hornchurch for charity.

On July 24, Father Christmas will take a break from his summer holidays - and brave the extreme heat - to help the Hornchurch Round Table collect food for families in need.

A few of the wanted items include tinned fruit, fish, meat, pasta sauce, long-life milk, coffee, tea bags and toilet roll.

The Christmas float helps the organisation raise money for Havering causes in need - Credit: Hornchurch Round Table

Phil Shacklady, one of the organisers, said: "We’re really excited to be out and about in Hornchurch with Santa, giving a rare glimpse of him in the summer.

“We know times are really tough for people right now so anyone who wants to come out and donate to the foodbank would be greatly appreciated.

"'Ho ho ho'-pe you can make it.”

Saint Nick's journey starts at 5pm from Candover Road.

For further details and to see the full route, visit: https://www.facebook.com/hornchurchRoundTable.