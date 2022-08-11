Launch events held for businesses targeted at the ‘more mature raver’

Intravenous Events and Essex Raving Brunch have both launched in Hornchurch - Credit: Jaiden Hunter

Two businesses aimed at the “more mature raver” in Hornchurch have held successful launch events, according to one of the founders.

Intravenous Events and Essex Raving Brunch were launched last month by Maria Evans, 55, and Rena Reiki, 41, both from Romford.

The incentive behind founding the businesses was to “bring a little bit of raving into Hornchurch for the more mature raver”, the duo previously told this paper.

Intravenous Events is a club night featuring a range of DJs while Essex Raving Brunch is the pair’s take on a bottomless brunch, with a finger buffet so attendees can get up and dance.

With launches for both held in July, Rena hailed them as a “great success”, with bookings for future events already in place up until Christmas.

Maria Evans (left) and Rena Reiki (right) founded Intravenous Events and Essex Raving Brunch - Credit: Maria Evans

Rena said there was a slight panic ahead of the Essex Raving Brunch event at Pandora’s on July 16, due to some tickets not being bought until the final week.

However, she said the day itself “went really, really well".

She added that the pair even managed to make some profit from the event and that "the energy of the people there was really great".

Their second launch of the month, for Intravenous Events at Shelly's Nightclub and Bar on July 29, was also branded a success by the pair.

“Everyone was up dancing and singing,” Rena said. “We have had really good feedback from everyone that attended.”

Overall, Rena said she and Maria are “very, very happy”, and that they already have "a lot of returning customers” for future events.

Their next one is a drag brunch at The Cherry Tree in Dagenham on September 3, followed by another Essex Raving Brunch on September 17 at Pandora’s and an Ibiza Vibes night at Shelly’s on September 30.

Rena added that, while nothing has been finalised, the pair were also approached by a couple of companies looking to collaborate.

She said it is proof that what they are doing is resonating locally and put this momentum down to an appetite and want for something, as she described it, “a bit different”.

“Hornchurch especially, the nightlife, it needed revamping. People are happy to have this come onto their doorstep.”