After two years of cancellations, Langtons Summer Concert is back on in Hornchurch

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM June 15, 2022
A summer concert will be at Langtons House this Sunday.

The summer concert will take place in Langtons House gardens on Sunday, June 19 - Credit: Archant

A popular summer concert is due to return to Havering this weekend after two years of being cancelled due to Covid. 

Langtons Summer Concert is typically held each year in the grounds of the Grade-II listed, 18th-century Langtons House in Hornchurch. 

Following a Covid-induced two-year break, the concert is due to return this Sunday (June 19), with visitors to be treated to a performance by the Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra.  

Conductor Jonathan Butcher will take the helm, leading the orchestra through a selection of classics in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “We’re really excited that Langtons Summer Concert will be returning this Sunday, June 19.

“After a two-year absence, we’ll be bringing back the well-known and much-loved Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be playing some light traditional classics, in the spirit of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The summer concert has always been a favourite as it provides a great community atmosphere, while welcoming guests from our neighbouring boroughs in Essex and London.”

Tickets for the event can be bought for £6 on the day, or £4 in advance.   

