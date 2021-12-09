Gallery
Festive sparkle comes to Havering with 'magical' lights attraction
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
A mental health charity is bringing lots of sparkle to Havering with its Christmas attraction.
Havering Mind’s Christmas Land is in Harrow Lodge Park, next to the leisure centre.
The winter wonderland includes a lights walk, Santa’s grotto, food and refreshments such as German beer and mulled wine.
Entry into the walk is £3 per person, with all money raised in aid of Havering Mind.
Affiliated to national charity Mind, Havering Mind works to provide support to people in Havering and Barking and Dagenham who are experiencing mental health problems.
Event organiser Ciaran White said: "We wanted to create a magical Christmas attraction for the people of Havering, giving them a cost-effective option for a Christmas outing right on their doorstep.
“I have been overwhelmed by the efforts of our team of volunteers – what they have created is truly spectacular.”
The attraction is open 4.30pm to 8.30pm and tickets can be booked on various dates in December at https://www.haveringmind.org.uk/christmas-2021/
