Festive sparkle comes to Havering with 'magical' lights attraction

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:00 PM December 9, 2021
Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Mind.Picture by Ellie Hoski

Havering Christmas Land event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Mind. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A mental health charity is bringing lots of sparkle to Havering with its Christmas attraction.  

Havering Mind’s Christmas Land is in Harrow Lodge Park, next to the leisure centre. 

Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Mind. Picture by Ellie Hoski

Havering Christmas Land features light attractions. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The winter wonderland includes a lights walk, Santa’s grotto, food and refreshments such as German beer and mulled wine.  

The Blinkhorne family at Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Min

The Blinkhorne family at Havering Christmas Land event at Harrow Lodge Park. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Entry into the walk is £3 per person, with all money raised in aid of Havering Mind.  

Tillie Spiller, nine at Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Mind

Tillie Spiller, nine, at Havering Christmas Land. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Affiliated to national charity Mind, Havering Mind works to provide support to people in Havering and Barking and Dagenham who are experiencing mental health problems. 

Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Mind.Picture by Ellie Hoski

Havering Christmas Land. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Event organiser Ciaran White said: "We wanted to create a magical Christmas attraction for the people of Havering, giving them a cost-effective option for a Christmas outing right on their doorstep.

“I have been overwhelmed by the efforts of our team of volunteers – what they have created is truly spectacular.” 

Ciaran White and Gill Newton with Santa at Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organis

Ciaran White (right) and Gill Newton with Santa at Havering Christmas Land event at Harrow Lodge Park.

The attraction is open 4.30pm to 8.30pm and tickets can be booked on various dates in December at https://www.haveringmind.org.uk/christmas-2021/

Havering Christmasland event at Harrow Lodge Park organised by Havering Mind. Picture by Ellie Hoski

Havering Christmas Land is open throughout December and can be booked via Havering Mind's website.


