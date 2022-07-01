Havering Council's politicians and staff will be taking part in London’s Pride parade this Saturday (July 2) for the first time.

Pride in London is the UK’s biggest Pride event, run by volunteers to promote equality and diversity and support LGBT+ communities in the capital.

This year, Havering will be joining other councils and London-based organisations in the parade, which runs from Park Lane to Picadilly Circus, the corner of Whitehall and Whitehall Place.

Andrew Blake-Herbert, chief executive of Havering Council, said: “We are proud to be taking part in Pride in London for the first time ever.

“On July 2, council staff, councillors and partners will be joining a host of other councils and organisations across London to celebrate 50 years of Pride and to promote acceptance and inclusivity in Havering.”

In addition to joining the parade, the council will also fly the Progress Pride Flag at the town hall from today (July 1) to Monday, July 4.

Havering's mayor, Cllr Trevor McKeever, raises the Pride flag - Credit: Sandra Rowse

“This is both an expression of celebration, joy and triumph but also an acknowledgement of the continued fight for justice, equality and acceptance,” said Mr Blake-Herbert.