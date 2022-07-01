News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Pride 2022: Havering Council to attend central London event for first time

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM July 1, 2022
Updated: 6:11 PM July 1, 2022
L-R SANDY HAMBERGER DIRECTOR OF QUALITY & DIVERSITYCLLR GILLIAN FORD DEPUTY LEADER OF COUNCILMA

Havering Council raises the Pride flag - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering Council's politicians and staff will be taking part in London’s Pride parade this Saturday (July 2) for the first time. 

Pride in London is the UK’s biggest Pride event, run by volunteers to promote equality and diversity and support LGBT+ communities in the capital. 

This year, Havering will be joining other councils and London-based organisations in the parade, which runs from Park Lane to Picadilly Circus, the corner of Whitehall and Whitehall Place.  

Andrew Blake-Herbert, chief executive of Havering Council, said: “We are proud to be taking part in Pride in London for the first time ever.  

“On July 2, council staff, councillors and partners will be joining a host of other councils and organisations across London to celebrate 50 years of Pride and to promote acceptance and inclusivity in Havering.” 

In addition to joining the parade, the council will also fly the Progress Pride Flag at the town hall from today (July 1) to Monday, July 4. 

Labour's Trevor McKeever

Havering's mayor, Cllr Trevor McKeever, raises the Pride flag - Credit: Sandra Rowse

“This is both an expression of celebration, joy and triumph but also an acknowledgement of the continued fight for justice, equality and acceptance,” said Mr Blake-Herbert. 

Havering Council
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch housing

Planning and Development

Plans submitted for 'new housing development' in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called around 12.45am on Saturday to reports of a man being struck by a car in Latimer Drive, Hornchurch.

London Live News

Man in critical condition after 'deliberate' hit and run in Hornchurch

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Vehicle crashes into gas main on A127, Southend Arterial Road

London Live News | Updated

Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after vehicle hits gas main on A127

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon