Harold Hill residents organise Christmas lights switch-on event

The Harold Hill light switch on will take place on December 4 at 5pm. - Credit: PA

A group of Harold Hill residents have arranged for the Mayor of Havering to switch on a shopping centre's Christmas tree lights.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 12pm until 6pm at the Hilldene Avenue Shopping Centre.

Cllr John Mylod will switch on the centre's Christmas tree lights at 5pm.

The day has been organised by Harold Hill-based Alexandra Vella, Coryn Maile, Eileen Gilbey, Justin Vella and Gooshays ward Cllr Jan Sargent.

Host of the event and managing director of ASM Mobile Entertainments, Justin, has arranged for entertainers such as singers Dean Weedon and Chris Vegas to perform.

There will also be a free Santa's Christmas grotto, face painting, a Christmas market and many more fun activities to enjoy.

People who have symptoms of Covid are urged not to attend.

Donations are welcome and the event also has stall availability.

To register interest in a stall or to donate contact the team at haroldhillchristmaslights@gmail.com.