Harold Hill residents organise Christmas lights switch-on event
- Credit: PA
A group of Harold Hill residents have arranged for the Mayor of Havering to switch on a shopping centre's Christmas tree lights.
The event will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 12pm until 6pm at the Hilldene Avenue Shopping Centre.
Cllr John Mylod will switch on the centre's Christmas tree lights at 5pm.
The day has been organised by Harold Hill-based Alexandra Vella, Coryn Maile, Eileen Gilbey, Justin Vella and Gooshays ward Cllr Jan Sargent.
Host of the event and managing director of ASM Mobile Entertainments, Justin, has arranged for entertainers such as singers Dean Weedon and Chris Vegas to perform.
You may also want to watch:
There will also be a free Santa's Christmas grotto, face painting, a Christmas market and many more fun activities to enjoy.
People who have symptoms of Covid are urged not to attend.
Most Read
- 1 Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain
- 2 Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award
- 3 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 4 Cladding crisis: Romford buyers denied access to fire safety test results
- 5 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
- 6 Gemma Collins responds to LBC’s Steve Allen 'chubby' Tilly Ramsay remark
- 7 Why Romford MP voted for controversial House of Commons standards amendment
- 8 Harold Wood fatal fire: Teens arrested on suspicion of pensioner's murder
- 9 ‘You can’t beat Amazon’: Hornchurch music shop to close
- 10 Romford to Upminster train line will not close despite tree removal work
Donations are welcome and the event also has stall availability.
To register interest in a stall or to donate contact the team at haroldhillchristmaslights@gmail.com.