Free Christmas funfair brings festive cheer to Romford Market

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2021
Tyler Kaynak, nine, Leo Kaynak, three and Freddie Finch, nine at the Christmas fun fair at Romford M

Tyler Kaynak, nine, Leo Kaynak, three, and Freddie Finch, nine, at the Christmas funfair. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Christmas cheer has been amplified in Romford thanks to the arrival of a free funfair.  

Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The free Christmas funfair is open on Christmas Eve from 10am to 3pm. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The event at Romford Market, organised by Havering Council, kicked off on December 15.  

Bowerbirdy elfs with August Defoe-Walters, four at the Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Pictur

Bowerbirdy elves with August Defoe-Walters, four, at the Christmas funfair in Romford Market. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Providing plenty of fun to Havering families in the lead up to Christmas Day, the funfair will run from 10am until 4pm, up until Christmas Eve, when it will close an hour earlier at 3pm. 

Varvara Backane, eight and Nikita Backane, four at the Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Pictur

Varvara Backane, eight, and Nikita Backane, four, enjoy a spin on the tea cups ride. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The mini funfair offers a mix of classic and new rides such as a fun house, mini bumper cars, train ride, crazy cars, tea cups, Miami trip and cliff-hanger ride.  

Ethan, five at the Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Ethan, five, enjoying a ride at the Christmas funfair. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The free funfair offers a range of fun rides for children to have a go on. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Savoury snacks, including hot dogs and burgers, can be ordered from a stall at the funfair, and treats such as toffee apples and candy floss are also available to buy.  

Tommt Hayes from Just eats street food working at the Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Picture

Tommt Hayes from Just Eats street food working at the Christmas funfair. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Christmas fun fair at Romford Market. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

A candyfloss stand provides the perfect excuse to pick up some sweet treats. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

If anyone is looking for a last-minute Christmas tree before the big day, there is an opportunity around the corner from the funfair.

Caroline Deeprose from Garden living selling Christmas trees and plants at Romford Town Centre. Pic

Caroline Deeprose from Garden Living is selling Christmas trees and plants in Romford Town Centre. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Stephen Sowden Christmas shopping at Romford Town Centre. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Stephen Sowden Christmas shopping at Romford Town Centre. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins


Romford News

