Gallery
Free Christmas funfair brings festive cheer to Romford Market
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
Christmas cheer has been amplified in Romford thanks to the arrival of a free funfair.
The event at Romford Market, organised by Havering Council, kicked off on December 15.
Providing plenty of fun to Havering families in the lead up to Christmas Day, the funfair will run from 10am until 4pm, up until Christmas Eve, when it will close an hour earlier at 3pm.
The mini funfair offers a mix of classic and new rides such as a fun house, mini bumper cars, train ride, crazy cars, tea cups, Miami trip and cliff-hanger ride.
Savoury snacks, including hot dogs and burgers, can be ordered from a stall at the funfair, and treats such as toffee apples and candy floss are also available to buy.
If anyone is looking for a last-minute Christmas tree before the big day, there is an opportunity around the corner from the funfair.
Most Read
- 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 2 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
- 3 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
- 4 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
- 5 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
- 6 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
- 7 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to Brentwood boys who died
- 8 Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack
- 9 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
- 10 Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval