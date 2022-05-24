Kids can enjoy a range of watersports at Fairlop Waters Country Park - Credit: Archant

With the school holidays just two months away, it can never be too early to start planning those summer activities.

To that end, we've created a round-up of the best things to do to keep the kids busy.

The activities below are bound to put smiles on faces, and better yet, they're all in east London.

1. Treasure trail - St Katharine Docks, Tower Hamlets

Where: St Katharine's & Wapping, Tower Hamlets, EC3N 4DR

Price: £9.99 (extra to get trail printed out)

This self-guided treasure hunt takes you around St Katharine Docks and The Tower of London.

Ideal for kids aged six and up, the 1.5-mile walking trail should take around 90 minutes to complete.

2. Water slide fun - East Ham Leisure Centre

Swimming is the perfect kids activity, and East Ham leisure centre is one of the best places in east London to do it - Credit: PA

Where: 324 Barking Road, East Ham, E6 2RT

Price: Fun swimming sessions range in cost from £1.80 to £3.75 - call 0300 124 0123 for further information

Boasting a water slide of over 10 metres long, the East Ham Leisure Centre also has a cave area - with shallow water for toddlers - a water cannon, spray jets, floats and toys.

The Newham Leisure Centre in Plaistow has an adventure slide and play area, while the Atherton Leisure Centre on Romford Road has toys and floats.

3. Junior parkrun - Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch

Improvement works in Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch will begin in early March. - Credit: Havering Council

Where: Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, RM12 4QU

Price: Free

This fun and friendly 2k run has been running every Sunday morning since April 10.

Starting from 9am, the parkrun is intended for anyone aged between four and 14; while adults can accompany children, they don't have to as the course is marshalled and signed.

The organisers grab a post parkrun coffee in the café by the lake every week, and are keen for others to join them.

4. Fairlop Waters Country Park - Redbridge

Where: Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside, IG6 3HN

Price: Varies depending on activity

Fairlop Waters boasts a range of activities, including a play area for younger visitors, a climbing facility for all ages, and the largest boulder park in the UK.

Water sports such as sailing, rowing and windsurfing are also on site, as is the Owls Play Centre for kids up to 12-years-old.

Plans to revamp and expand the park continue at pace, having been confirmed last year.

5. Jump London - Trampoline park, Barking

Jump London Trampoline Park in Rippleside, Barking. - Credit: Jump London

Where: Unit 1a, Rippleside, Barking, IG11 0RJ

Price: Open Jump - £12 per person and £44 per family at the weekends and during school holidays

This London trampoline park is a guaranteed energy sapper.

Also home to go-karting, this park boasts more than 120 trampolines across 12 jump zones.

Jump also welcomes birthday bashes, which can be booked online.

