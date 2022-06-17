Ed Sheeran fans would be 'mad' to miss this tribute act at Queen's Theatre

Ed Sheeran fans can get a taste of the real deal when a tribute act brings the A-lister's top hits to Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch next week.

Dan East will take to the stage to perform Ed Sheeran's songs in the Shape of You – The Music of Ed Sheeran show on Thursday, June 23.

Kicking off at 7.30pm, the just over two-hour show will see hits including Thinking Out Loud, The A-Team, Castle on the Hill and Bad Habits performed to name a few.

The 29-year-old, who is from Cheshire, will be on lead vocals throughout the performance and supported by a band.

He will also use a loop pedal: an instrumental Ed became known for using in his live performances.

Dan said he started singing at 21 years old after switching from a football career - he played professionally for two years at Brighton and Hove Albion FC and non-league.

He said: “I didn’t enjoy non-league so I kind of quit a little bit early, but everything happens for a reason and my singing career is the reason.

“I decided to pick up a guitar and taught myself how to play - it’s quite cool how it’s all worked out.”

Dan East began learning how to play the guitar and singing at 21 years old - Credit: Chameleon Music Marketing

The 29-year-old said his favourite Ed Sheeran song to perform is either Castle on the Hill or Bloodstream, and he enjoys using the loop pedal.

His tribute act has been built on the “sound and characteristics” of Ed's performances, rather than looking like the star's twin.

“We are very similar people as well, probably," Dan said. "When it comes to, you know, talking personality we’re both quite laid back and we have similar traits as well as being a similar age."

Dan said people can look forward to a “high-energy show” that is “brand new" and touring the UK this year and next.

He added: “The stage visuals and lighting are second to none and we play good songs that people can enjoy, so if you’re a fan of Ed Sheeran it would be mad to miss it.”

So far Dan said the reviews have been “through the roof” and “absolutely amazing”, with standing ovations from the crowd.

The show is a must-see for Ed Sheeran fans, according to Dan - Credit: Chameleon Music Marketing

The show has already played in Weymouth, Exmouth, Redditch and Northampton.

Having never played at Queen’s Theatre, Dan said he is “really looking forward to it”.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/ed-sheeran-shape-of-you/

