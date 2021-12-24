Ice skating in Redbridge is among the things to do in east London from December 26 to 31 - Credit: PA

Looking for things to do between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve?

With Boris Johnson refusing to rule out further Covid restrictions after Christmas Day amid concerns about the Omicron variant, there is uncertainty around events - making planning a day out harder.

However, there are a number of interesting activities that don't involve packed venues or large crowds, from treasure hunts and adventure trails to ice skating and an exhibition.

Here's our Covid-safe guide to what's on across east London next week, from December 26 to 31.

All activities are subject to change depending on the latest government Covid guidance.

Go on an outdoor East End treasure hunt

The Great Game East End is a unique, outdoor activity that will lead you around the city, taking famous landmarks and exploring a little bit of its history along the way.

Participants are given a treasure map, compass and clues to find their way along the route, starting at Tower Hill Underground Station.

If successful, you'll find where to draw the X on your map to show the location of the "treasure" - a great pub, where you will receive discount off your bill.

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/virus-safe-outdoor-east-end-of-london-treasure-hunt-tickets-136696903117

Ice skate at Fairlop Waters Country Park

A carpark in Fairlop Waters Country Park in Ilford has been transformed into an ice rink for the festive season.

With capacity to hold 120 skaters per hour, the ice rink has polar bear skate aids for children, food and refreshments - including mulled wine - and more.

Fairlop Winter Village, supported by Redbridge Council, will be open until 4pm on Boxing Day then from 10am to 9pm every day until January 9.

Visit fairlopwintervillage.co.uk/ for more information and to book tickets.

Follow a Robin Robin adventure trail

Take part in RSPB wildlife charity's adventure trail at Rainham Marshes Nature Reserve to celebrate Aardman’s new Netflix short film Robin Robin, a festive musical tale about a young robin trying to fit in.

Complete the trail and you will learn to sing like a robin, find your own superpower and use all your senses to connect with the robin within.

Exclusive activity packs, which cost £3 each from the Visitor Centre reception, will help you complete fun challenges along the trail.

They also contain robin-related activities to do at home, a certificate for when you become a brilliant robin and more.

There is also an audio trail with QR codes to scan as you complete the sneak to hear Robin herself - voiced by Bronte Carmichael - guide you along the way.

Booking is not required and trails are available between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day, except Boxing Day when the reserve is closed.

Visit https://www.havering.gov.uk/events/event/2517/robin_robin_adventure_trail_at_rainham_marshes for more information.

Explore an exhibition on clay and spirituality

A Clay Sermon by Chicago based artist Theaster Gates is an exposition of the significance of clay, its material and spiritual legacies.

Bringing together research, ideas, process and production, this exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery surveys works by Gates across two decades from his early hand-thrown pots to his large-scale Afro-Mingei sculptures.

It explores craft, labour, performance and racial identity; the use of clay in building communities of knowledge, its role in colonialism and global trade and the ceremonial and ritual use of ceramics.

The exhibition is free to attend but booking is required. The gallery is open 11am to 6pm each day except Mondays.

Visit https://www.whitechapelgallery.org/exhibitions/theaster-gates-a-clay-sermon/ for more information and to book.