Four unique Christmas markets in east London to check out

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:10 AM November 20, 2021
Browse gifts and artwork made by east London artists, makers and designers at the Bow Arts Winter Market.

Browse gifts and artwork made by east London artists, makers and designers at the Bow Arts Winter Market. - Credit: Rob Harris / Bow Arts

Looking to do some Christmas shopping while enjoying a day - or evening - out?

Festive markets will be offering stalls with unique gift ideas, other activities and, of course, mulled wine over the next month.

Here are some of the most unique markets in east London, each offering something a little different:

The Festive Fair Night Time Market

Hackney Bridge will be hosting weekly markets on Thursday evenings in addition to its outdoor weekend market every Saturday.

East London culture and culinary hub Hackney Bridge will be hosting weekly markets on Thursday evenings in addition to its outdoor weekend market every Saturday. - Credit: Hackney Bridge / Full Fat

When: Every Thursday from November 25, 5pm - 9pm
Where: Hackney Bridge, Echo Building, E Bay Lane, E15 2SJ

Hackney Bridge's Thursday markets at the new east London culture and culinary hub are the perfect place for picking up unique gifts, Christmas decorations and more, while enjoying some mulled wine.

Christmas trees will also be on sale every Thursday to Sunday from November 25. And if you can’t do evenings, there's also an outdoor weekend market every Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Christmas Graphic Art Fair

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, 10am-7pm 
Where: Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, Shoreditch

Online shop They Made This, which sells affordable artworks by many of the world’s top graphic artists and designers, is hosting an arts fair in Shoreditch.

It offers limited edition art from 50 talented contemporary graphic artists. Marketgoers can even try their hand at screen-printing workshops, commission their own unique artwork from resident artists, or win a prize from a tombola.

Bow Arts' Winter Market

When: Sunday, December 5, 11am – 4pm
Where: Bow Arts Courtyard, 183 Bow Road, E3 2SJ

This annual winter market offers locally-made gifts and artworks - such as ceramic vases, printed t-shirts, handmade jewellery and original prints - from some of Bow's community of artists, makers and designers.

There will be around 25 stalls to browse and delicious treats from Bow Arts’ Nunnery Cafe. A free, drop-in art workshop will also give families and kids a chance to get creative, using a range of tools to print their own unique handmade wrapping paper.

South Woodford Christmas Market

When: Sunday, December 19, 11am - 4pm
Where: George Lane, South Woodford E18 1AY

South Woodford Society will host a Christmas special of its monthly market, with stalls selling food, festive treats, presents and decorations.

Santa will be on hand as well as some craft stalls to keep children entertained - plus mulled wine for the adults. The market is held in George Lane between Boots and International Supermarket.

