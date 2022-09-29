TOWIE nightclub Sugar Hut to reopen with new ‘theatrical’ weekly event
- Credit: Sugar Hut
Famous Brentwood nightclub Sugar Hut, which often appeared on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), is set to reopen with a new weekly Saturday event.
The venue on Brentwood High Street has been shut for two years, having closed its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic and to allow for a refurbishment.
However, a reopening date has now been announced of October 22.
In a statement, the nightclub said the “new era of Sugar Hut promises to offer the best possible night out for a new generation of beautiful party goers”, with its Hotel Obsessed event to bring “immersive and theatrical production of the sort never seen before in Essex”.
It adds that it will also be operating a “multi-genre music policy”, incorporating everything from house and disco to commercial and R&B.
“Expect full production sets, themes, activations, performances and of course red-hot DJs playing everything from house, disco and commercial to R&B and hip-hop that promises a Saturday night like no other,” it said.
Dan Perrin, one of the owners of Sugar Hut, said: “We are super excited to be finally bringing the Sugar Hut back after almost two years closed.
“We know from all of the messages we receive that the venue has been sorely missed by the party people of Essex.
“This time around we lead with an amazing, weekly Saturday night residency called Hotel Obsessed, so people will always be sure they have a party right on their doorstep.''