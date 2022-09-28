The annual Christmas show at Brentwood Theatre has been described as the one time when it is able to 'flex our creative muscles' - Credit: Brentwood Theatre

Brentwood theatre-goers are in for a treat this Christmas when an adaptation of an old festive song comes to town.

Brentwood Theatre has put on an annual Christmas show since the early 2000s, with the performance often constituting a highlight of the year.

In 2021, the theatre performed a rendition of The Night Before Christmas, continuing its theme of showcasing an alternative to pantomime as the main event.

This year, the team have written a show based on The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Ian Southgate, theatre manager, said the idea came out of internal creative sessions in which the song was mentioned.

The theatre's main show is pitched as an alternative to panto, said Ian, and aimed at those aged three and up - Credit: Brentwood Theatre

Once the team began working with it, “it really, really grabbed us all”, he added.

Without divulging much about the specifics of this year’s set, Ian said the annual festive performance is "our one show a year where we get to flex our creative muscles”.

In addition to the play, Ian said yuletide films will be shown at the Brentwood Community Cinema, which the theatre also runs.

Brentwood Theatre - Credit: Sylvia Kent

“Over Christmas time, we get to show all those great classic Christmas films,” he said, with this year’s selection to include Elf, White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Adding he is excited to see “all those seasonal drinks” in the relatively new café, Ian said Christmas as a whole is a special time for the theatre group.

“It’s definitely a highlight of the year.”

The Twelve Days of Christmas is due to run from December 14 to Christmas Eve, December 24.