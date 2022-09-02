News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Date confirmed given for annual Lighting Up Brentwood Christmas event

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM September 2, 2022
Father Christmas in the Lighting Up Brentwood parade. Picture: Brentwood Council

Lighting Up Brentwood is the council's largest annual event, with more than 15,000 visitors - Credit: Archant

Brentwood’s popular Christmas lights switch-on is to return this year, with a confirmed date for the council’s biggest annual event. 

Set to take place on November 26 from 12 noon to 6pm on Brentwood High Street, the day will feature a range of stalls selling food, drink and a host of other treats. 

A Christmas parade and stage packed with entertainment and acts will also be put on for visitors to enjoy. 

The Grinch with police officers at Lighting Up Brentwood 2019. Picture: Brentwood Council

The Grinch with police officers at Lighting Up Brentwood 2019 - Credit: Archant

More than 15,000 people typically attend the event, eager to see the Christmas lights switched on. 

Chair for community and environment on Brentwood Borough Council, Cllr Will Russell, said: “We are going ahead with our famous Lighting Up Brentwood event after the Grinch that stole Christmas through Covid stopped play in 2020 and 2021.  

“I am delighted to say – save the date - Saturday, November 26 from 12 noon when Brentwood High Street and Crown Street will be welcoming crowds of people to celebrate Christmas.” 

Acknowledging it is “a bit early to be talking about Christmas”, Cllr Russell added: “After the last few years, it will be wonderful to see everyone out enjoying themselves again.” 

The Light Up Brentwood event to welcome in the Christmas period.

A range of stalls, a stage and a parade will be among the entertainment organised for people to enjoy - Credit: Archant

Christmas
Brentwood News
Essex News

