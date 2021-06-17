Days out for parents and kids in London
- Credit: Contributed
With summer around the corner, it's time to explore the best of what London has to offer for families.
Let's take a look!
1. Summer Family Festival
Where: Throughout the Estate, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AB
When: Saturday 29 May – Saturday 28 August
You may also want to watch:
With different activities every weekend for three months, this is the perfect affordable day out.
It started with The Canary of the Wharf Mystery History Family Trail on May 29 and is set to be a summer of movies, music and workshops for the whole family.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters fight car alight in Romford
- 2 Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues yellow warnings
- 3 From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight
- 4 Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London
- 5 BID installs wall of evergreen plants to ‘welcome people’ to Romford
- 6 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
- 7 London Stadium to host mass Covid-19 jabs event for north east Londoners
- 8 Romford neighbours' outrage over ‘bonkers’ £20,000 council bill
- 9 'We had no idea how big he was': 11lb 4oz baby born at Romford hospital
- 10 Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering
2. Jump London
Where: Unit 1a, Rippleside, London, IG11 0RJ
When: Monday-Sunday 10am - 10pm
This London trampoline park is a guaranteed energy sapper.
Also home to go-karting, this park boasts more than 120 trampolines across 12 jump zones.
3. Epping Ongar Railway
Where: Epping Ongar Railway, Ongar Station, Station Approach, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9BN
When: Saturday-Sunday (May 22 - June 20)
The longest heritage railway in Essex - and the closest to London - is back in steam.
Alongside its normal services, there will be steam trains running between North Weald and Ongar.
Alongside enjoying this historic railway experience, families can also have a picnic lunch and take in the sights of Ongar.
4. Wellgate Farm
Where: Wellgate Farm, Collier Row Road, Romford, RM5 2BH
When: Daily two-hour slots between 10am-12pm and 1-3pm.
This community farm has reopened its doors after being closed for more than a year.
Families are welcome to come and see the range of animals on-site.
Booking is essential.
5. The ArcelorMittal Orbit
Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 2AD
When: Friday-Monday - 11am - 3pm.
The world's longest and tallest tunnel slide has reopened, with families invited to enjoy an exhilarating thrill that boasts 12 separate twists and turns.
Visitors are also treated to a view of London's skyline as they prepare to plummet 178 metres.