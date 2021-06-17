Days out for parents and kids in London

Published: 8:00 AM June 17, 2021

Take a look at some of the best family days out London has to offer. - Credit: Contributed

With summer around the corner, it's time to explore the best of what London has to offer for families.

Let's take a look!

1. Summer Family Festival

Where: Throughout the Estate, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AB

When: Saturday 29 May – Saturday 28 August

With different activities every weekend for three months, this is the perfect affordable day out.

It started with The Canary of the Wharf Mystery History Family Trail on May 29 and is set to be a summer of movies, music and workshops for the whole family.

Canary of the Wharf Mystery History Family Trail, part of the Summer Family Festival. - Credit: Your Canary Wharf

2. Jump London

Where: Unit 1a, Rippleside, London, IG11 0RJ

When: Monday-Sunday 10am - 10pm

This London trampoline park is a guaranteed energy sapper.

Also home to go-karting, this park boasts more than 120 trampolines across 12 jump zones.

Jump London Trampoline Park in Rippleside, Barking. - Credit: Jump London

3. Epping Ongar Railway

Where: Epping Ongar Railway, Ongar Station, Station Approach, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9BN

When: Saturday-Sunday (May 22 - June 20)

The longest heritage railway in Essex - and the closest to London - is back in steam.

Alongside its normal services, there will be steam trains running between North Weald and Ongar.

Alongside enjoying this historic railway experience, families can also have a picnic lunch and take in the sights of Ongar.

The Epping Ongar Railway in Ongar, Essex. - Credit: Epping Ongar Railway

4. Wellgate Farm

Where: Wellgate Farm, Collier Row Road, Romford, RM5 2BH

When: Daily two-hour slots between 10am-12pm and 1-3pm.

This community farm has reopened its doors after being closed for more than a year.

Families are welcome to come and see the range of animals on-site.

Booking is essential.

Wellgate Farm in Collier Row Road, Romford. - Credit: Paul Bennett

5. The ArcelorMittal Orbit

Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 2AD

When: Friday-Monday - 11am - 3pm.

The world's longest and tallest tunnel slide has reopened, with families invited to enjoy an exhilarating thrill that boasts 12 separate twists and turns.

Visitors are also treated to a view of London's skyline as they prepare to plummet 178 metres.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. - Credit: Frank Da Silva Photography



































