Vote for your best-dressed business and be in with a chance of winning £50 prize in Romford

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:30 PM May 12, 2022
Romford Shopping Hall in 2022

The competition will be running in Romford Shopping Hall until June 1 - Credit: Land Management Limited

Businesses in Romford Shopping Hall will be battling it out over the next few weeks as part of a "best-dressed" competition in anticipation of the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee. 

Visitors to the shopping centre will be able to cast their votes as to which unit has donned the best outfit.

The winner will be announced at 4pm on June 1 and rewarded with free rent for a whole week. 

For those looking to get involved and cast their vote, forms will be available from the Alpha Book Company, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. 

Every person who takes part will also be entered into a free draw for the chance to get £50 to spend at the Romford Shopping Hall. The winner of that prize will also be announced on June 1.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, which is to be held from June 2 to June 5, is in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70th year of service

