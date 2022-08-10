An Evening of Burlesque will show at Queen’s Theatre on September 11 - Credit: Entertainers

A show full of glitter and glamour aims to captivate audiences at a Hornchurch theatre next month.

On September 11, the production - An Evening of Burlesque - will take to the stage at Queen’s Theatre from 7.30pm.

The show will see specialty artistes, cabaret, circus stars, comedians and Champagne showgirls take to the stage in Hornchurch - Credit: Entertainers

The theatre said the high-energy show will fuse stylish cabaret, comedy, music and burlesque.

Ticket holders can prepare to be treated to an extravaganza of glitz and glamour, with fun, feathers and fabulous costumes commanding attention.

James Taylor of Entertainers, the producers of the show, said: “An Evening of Burlesque takes its roots from the art form that was hugely popular during Victorian times, which poked fun at the classics.”

The show will kick off at 7.30pm on Sunday, September 11 - Credit: Entertainers

He said the variety show “picks from the finest selection of speciality artistes, cabaret, circus stars, comedians and Champagne showgirls.”

“I think the country as a whole needs a night out where they can leave all their worries at the door and come and laugh, sing along and generally have a really great time – and An Evening of Burlesque just so happens to fit that bill perfectly,” added James.

Circus acts will add to the drama and excitement of the show - Credit: Entertainers

Tickets can be booked at: https://www.queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/an-evening-of-burlesque/.