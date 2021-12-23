News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
What time do east London shopping centres close on Christmas Eve?

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:52 PM December 23, 2021
Christmas Eve opening hours in east London shopping centres, including in Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets

Christmas Eve opening hours in east London shopping centres, including in Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets - Credit: PA

Have you left your Christmas shopping until the last minute?

Luckily, many shopping centres across east London are still open tomorrow - Christmas Eve - so that shoppers can grab presents for family and friends.

Below is a list of opening times on December 24 for shopping centres across east London.

The Mercury Shopping Centre - Romford

Asda is opening early on Christmas Eve, and will be open from 6am.

The rest of the centre will open at 6.30am, and shops will close at 5.30pm - though some shops may close slightly earlier.

The Liberty Shopping Centre - Romford

The centre will close an hour early on Christmas Eve, with opening times between 9am and 6pm.

Westfield Stratford City - Newham

The Newham shopping centre is open late this evening - December 23 - until 10pm.

On Christmas Eve, opening hours are 9am to 6pm.

Westfield Stratford City will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve

Westfield Stratford City will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve - Credit: PA

Vicarage Field Shopping Centre - Barking

The Vicarage Field shopping centre will be open from 8.30am until 5.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Canary Wharf Shopping Centre - Tower Hamlets

The Canary Wharf shopping complex will be open from 9am to 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Stratford Shopping Centre - Newham

Extended trading hours are in place at the Stratford centre, and it will be open from 9am until 9pm on Christmas Eve.

Exchange - Ilford

Redbridge's shopping centre is extending its opening times up until Christmas Eve, with shops open from 9am to 8pm.

On Christmas Eve the centre is open from 9am to 5pm.

Plenty of stores will be open for shoppers to get last-minute Christmas presents on December 24

Plenty of stores will be open for shoppers to get last-minute Christmas presents on December 24 - Credit: PA

