Follow the yellow brick road: Wizard of Oz run at Brookside Theatre
- Credit: Brookside Theatre
A production of The Wizard of Oz is running at Romford's Brookside Theatre this week.
Theatre founder Jai Sepple plays the Cowardly Lion, joined by Emily Perzan as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Emily has also played the Witch on both an international tour and national tour of America.
Choreographer Harri Sepple said: “It’s a colourful and joyous extravaganza filled with big hearted characters, dangerous adventures and unfailing friendship, filled with all the beloved songs from the timeless movie.
"We originally planned to present the show last Christmas but sadly the pandemic meant we had to reschedule but we are determined to bring the show to the stage this July for our patrons.
"The road to Oz may have been longer than we expected, but we can’t wait to welcome everyone back this July.”
The show began on Tuesday (July 6) and runs until Sunday July, 11.
To book please call the Box Office on 01708 755775 or visit www.brooksidetheatre.com
