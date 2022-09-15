Mark Chatterton wrote the book because he has an interest in the ways motorways have been developed across the country - Credit: Mark Chatterton

A new book telling the histories and quirks of the UK’s motorways is launching in Brentwood.

Mark Chatterton, a 65-year-old retired schoolteacher currently living in Hadley, has previously written a number of titles on topics ranging from education to rock music, including one on U2.

His new book, Britain's Motorways, was inspired by a long-time fascination watching them spring up around the country.

“I like travelling, especially in this country by both rail and road,” he said, noting the first motorway he remembers is going on the M6 in the 1960s.

Since then, Mark said he has driven on every one in the UK, and that he became “interested in them so much to write a book”.

While doing his research, Mark added he came across numerous unexpected facts, among them being the belief that the M6 is the most haunted motorway, with “several people” saying they have seen Roman soldiers walking along its route.

The launch, where attendees will be able to hear more of the book’s “light-hearted stories”, will be held at Chicken and Frog Bookshop on Crown Street in Brentwood at 7pm on September 16.