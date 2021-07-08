News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Things to do in east London this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:05 PM July 8, 2021   
An array of colourful costumes added to the spectacle at Barking Carnival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

There is a lot going on in east London this weekend - Credit: Archant

There is plenty going on in east London this weekend (July 10 to 11). 

From bike rides to carnivals, we have brought together a selection of activities to suit the whole family.

Barking and Dagenham Carnival 

This year, the annual Barking and Dagenham Carnival will be live and online for the first time.

Highlights include a performance by TriniBoi Joocie and a Steel Pan band. 

The carnival is open for everyone and free of charge. 

Saturday, July 10. Barking Learning Centre in Barking Town Square.  

Barking and Dagenham Carnival 2019

The last live Barking and Dagenham Carnival was in 2019, with this one of many pictures captured from that day. - Credit: UKON Careers C.I.C

Thames Chase cycle scheme 

At Thames Chase Community Forest, the whole family can drop in and hire bikes and explore nature.

There are adult and children’s cycles, a tag-a-long, buggies that can be attached to adult cycles and adapted bikes including a tandem, a double bucket, wheelchair cycle and various trikes. 

Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11Thames Chase Forest Centre at Broadfields,  Pike lane, Upminster, Havering, RM14 3NS.

Family days out in east London

You can go on a family bike ride at Thames Chase - Credit: Contributed

The East London Market 

If you fancy shopping, eating and drinking, this is a market for you. 

A group of Black business owners based in East London are hosting the market under the East End Trades Guild banner, aiming to bring "diverse small traders" together. 

The market includes fashion, art and literature.

Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11, 10am - 6pm. Old Spitalfields Market.

Shoppers at Old Spitalfield's Market, in London, which is under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions as a

The East End Trades Guild are hosting an event in Old Spitalfields Market - Credit: PA

The Great Game East End 

This treasure hunt is a "cool, fun (and) interactive" activity around east London that people can complete in their own time. 

The hunt will lead you around the city, taking in all its famous landmarks and explaining a little bit of its history along the way. 

Participants are given a treasure map, compass and clues to find their way along the route. 

Tower Hill Underground Station.

Wellgate Community Farm 

This is a small city farm established in 1982, where families can meet small furry animals, see the market garden and wildlife area and enjoy a picnic. 

Attendance is free, but booking is essential. 

Wellgate Community Farm, Collier Row Road, Dagenham, RM5 2BH 

Wellgate Farm Collier Row Road

Wellgate Farm in Collier Row Road, Romford. - Credit: Paul Bennett

Redbridge Summer Reading Challenge 

Organised by The Reading Agency in partnership with libraries and funded by Arts Council England, the reading challenge launches this weekend. 

It aims to keep children reading over the summer and support caregivers with children already at home. 

The challenge is free and for children aged four to 11. 

Bridge 

Bridge is a new outdoor arts project in Dagenham. 

Gravity-defying circus acrobatics, dance, comedy, theatre and live music will be performed, inspired by local people’s stories. 

The performance is organised by Creative Barking and Dagenham (CBD) and Coventry-based Imagineer Productions. 

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 8.45pm to 10pm. Old Dagenham Park, Ballards Road, Dagenham, RM10 9AR.

Acrobat Tamara Bavelskaia takes part in the Tom Duffy's International Circus at Clontarf in Dublin.

Watch acrobats and more in Dagenham this weekend - Credit: PA

Ecstatic Dance silent disco 

This unusual Sunday activity is a "free-form conscious dance" in which the participants are encouraged to "abandon themselves to the music and move as they please". 

Each attendee will receive their own headset. 

Sunday, July 11, 10am. Harold Wood Park.


