Zoe Hughes breaks Havering AC long jump record

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM February 15, 2021   
Havering AC

Havering Athletics Club member Zoe Hughes - Credit: Havering AC

Long jumper Zoe Hughes broke Kate Cowley's senior women's Havering Athletics Club record with a 6.16m leap while competing indoors at Clemson, South Carolina on Friday.  

Her first round jump added 9cms to her career best and 4cms to Cowley's record, set in July 2004. 

Zoe, 23, is all-rounder based in US. She lives in Hornchurch when back in the UK and is now a global health graduate student at Duke University, North Carolina, after graduating from Harvard in the summer.  

She has had mixed fortunes in recent years after a series of minor injuries stalled her progress but she has shown good form since the New Year in her indoor competitions, with more to come.  

This summer she hopes to return to the form that saw her win Great Britain vests for the heptathlon at under 18, under 20 and senior levels.   

Athletics

