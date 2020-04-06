Search

Upminster Park Rovers take on the toilet roll challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:19 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 06 April 2020

Upminster Park Rovers under-11s (Pic: Emma Hebron)

Archant

Upminster Park Rover under-11 Yellows took on the popular toilet roll challenge to help bring smiles to a few people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team manager wanted to remind the boys that although they are apart at the moment, they will always be a team, and they enjoyed making the video together.

You may also want to watch:

“They are a fantastic bunch of boys and they are all finding it hard being away from their team mates and not playing football.”

Many teams have taken on the toilet roll challenge, if your team has then why not send your video into us at the Romford Recorder or any of our newspapers.

You can email jacob.ranson@archant.co.uk with your version of the toilet roll challenge and a short description about your club.

