Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

St Joseph’s girls’ team reach finals

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 April 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The latest sports news from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School’s girls’ football team remain on course to do the double this season after reaching the finals of both the Havering Schools’ League Cup and the Havering Schools’ Cup.

On Tuesday, the youngsters reached the Havering Schools’ League Cup final following a 6-2 triumph over Parklands Junior School.

The previous week saw St Joseph’s beat Clockhouse Primary School 2-1 to progress to the final of the Havering Schools’ Cup.

St Joseph’s are the defending champions in both competitions and will hope to add to their success in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the school’s boys’ team represented Essex at the South-East England Cup, which took place at Chelsea’s training ground in Chobham.

Unfortunately, the youngsters were unable to make it out of the initial group stage and missed out on reaching the final by a single point.

That followed a thrilling 4-3 win after extra time over St Patrick’s in the Havering Schools’ League Cup semi-finals

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Latest from the Romford Recorder

St Joseph’s girls’ team reach finals

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Harold Hill residents plan music festival to encourage young people away from knife crime

Residents are planning to hold The Harold Hill Festival in Central Park on September 7: Picture: Alex Vella / Steve Poston

Hornchurch manager says he always expected a tough test at hopefuls Worthing

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Worthing (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor happy with improvements from Daggers at Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late penalty hands Park another vital victory

Romford & Gidea Park look to prevent Woodford going over for a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists