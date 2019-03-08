St Joseph’s girls’ team reach finals

The latest sports news from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School’s girls’ football team remain on course to do the double this season after reaching the finals of both the Havering Schools’ League Cup and the Havering Schools’ Cup.

On Tuesday, the youngsters reached the Havering Schools’ League Cup final following a 6-2 triumph over Parklands Junior School.

The previous week saw St Joseph’s beat Clockhouse Primary School 2-1 to progress to the final of the Havering Schools’ Cup.

St Joseph’s are the defending champions in both competitions and will hope to add to their success in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the school’s boys’ team represented Essex at the South-East England Cup, which took place at Chelsea’s training ground in Chobham.

Unfortunately, the youngsters were unable to make it out of the initial group stage and missed out on reaching the final by a single point.

That followed a thrilling 4-3 win after extra time over St Patrick’s in the Havering Schools’ League Cup semi-finals