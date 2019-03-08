Shenfield under-13 girls’ team reach national and county finals

Shenfield High School’s under-13 girls’ football team have been in fine form this month with success both at national and county level.

The youngsters reached the final of this season’s ESFA Under-13 Playstation 9-a-Side Schools’ Cup with a 3-1 winn over Buckinghamshire’s Chesham Grammar School.

Shenfield had gone through seven rounds to reach the semi-finals, previously beating Chelmer Valley High School, Gable Hall School, Drapers’ Academy, Kingsdale Foundation School, Chantry Academy, Roding Valley High School and Neale-Wade Academy.

They impressed again in their victory over Chesham Grammar to secure a place in the national final.

Shenfield will now face Crompton House Church of England Academy in the final on May 1 (1pm), with the date and venue to be confirmed.

There are the third team from the school to reach a national final, following the under-12 boys and under-14 girls, while the under-12 boys’ B team were beaten in their semi-final.

Shenfield also progressed in the Essex FA John Edward Under-13 Girls’ Trophy with a 12-0 victory over Davenant Foundation School in the semi-finals.

The previous rounds had seen the youngsters beat Emerson Park Academy, Thurstable School, Clacton County High School and Drapers’ Academy.

The youngsters are now into the final and will hope to claim the county crown later this year.

There was success too for Shenfield’s under-13 girls’ futsal team at the South East Regionals of the FA National Youth Festival.

Having won through from a county qualifier earlier in the year, the youngsters represented Essex at the competition at the University of Bedfordshire.

The initial group stage saw the teams present split into two groups with four matches to play.

After progressing from the groups, Shenfield went through to the final where they faced Wycombe High School.

The youngsters delivered another strong display to triumph 4-0 in the final and go through to the next stage of the competition.