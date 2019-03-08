Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering's Mace continues to progress at Arsenal and hopeful of England selection

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 May 2019

Ruby Mace with Arsenal coach John Bayer after winning the FA Girls' Youth Cup (pic: Paula Mace).

Ruby Mace with Arsenal coach John Bayer after winning the FA Girls' Youth Cup (pic: Paula Mace).

Archant

The former Coopers Coborn pupil helped the Gunners win the FA Girls' Youth Cup last month

Ruby Mace in her England training kit after a Nike promotion event (pic: Paula Mace).Ruby Mace in her England training kit after a Nike promotion event (pic: Paula Mace).

The good news keeps coming for Havering's Ruby Mace who has enjoyed a season to remember with Arsenal and England.

The former Coopers Coborn pupil was part of the Gunners' team which triumphed 5-2 in the final of the FA Girls' Youth Cup back on April 27.

Arsenal faced Chelsea in the final at Leicester City Women's Farley Way Stadium and claimed London bragging rights and the cup come full time.

Mace, 15, impressed along with her team-mates to win silverware and cap a fantastic season from a club point of view.

Her success has not been just linked to Arsenal though, with the versatile footballer getting the chance to meet one of her idols in October 2018.

Last year, Mace made the brave decision to change school, moving to Woodlands in Basildon and to an elite development programme.

Woodlands allow the talented local youngsters to have a release day on a Wednesday to play in an under-21 league for Arsenal.

The school's Head of PE Leigh Cann has also had a big influence on Mace and was instrumental in taking three England athletes to a Nike advert/promotion video.

It was here where Mace got to meet England talent and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal's Ruby Mace with England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho (pic: Paula Mace)Arsenal's Ruby Mace with England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho (pic: Paula Mace)

Since then, she was nominated for Sports Aid funding, where you can receive £1,000 towards the cost involved in football and for training kits.

England FA nominated the Arsenal youth and she received the award. Ruby's Mum, Paula, said: "This was a great honour for her to receive."

Mace's next big target is to be part of England's under-16 team for a Euro qualifying tournament in June and July.

She played for the under-15 side last summer and has been asked to attend an upcoming under-16 camp which may determine if she is selected for the Nordic trip.

What has hugely helped the Arsenal youngster this season is training with the under-15 elite boys, mum Paula adding: "Ruby has been training on a Tuesday night at Hale End with Arsenal's under-15 elite boys group.

"This has really benefitted her as she has moved from playing at centre back to playing in midfield for Arsenal. The boys' quick pace and strength has really benefitted her game and all the boys were great and welcoming to her."

Given everything achieved this year, you would back Mace to help England succeed this summer.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Council appoints new mayor of Havering

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Council appoints new mayor of Havering

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering’s Mace continues to progress at Arsenal and hopeful of England selection

Ruby Mace with Arsenal coach John Bayer after winning the FA Girls' Youth Cup (pic: Paula Mace).

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists