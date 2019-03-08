New app to encourage children aged between five and eight to increase football participation

The FA Superkicks App aims to encourage youngsters to participate in football. Picture: Essex FA Archant

The Football Association are promoting a new app which is aimed at increasing participation in football in children aged between five and eight.

Available free of charge, the FA Superkicks app includes over one hundred active and educational challenges and is also being promoted in partnership with McDonald's.

The challenges have been created by FA coaches and established upon the England DNA Foundation Phase, which introduces youngsters to the FA's philosophy.

Essex County FA chief executive Brendan Walshe said: "The Foundation Phase is crucial for an individual's development and to help them grow a love for football.

"The FA SuperKicks App will certainly help to inspire a lifelong relationship with the game. Anything which can encourage education and participation is a huge positive."

The app is part of an FA and McDonald's pledge to deliver five million hours of fun football to children aged five to 11 by 2022.