La Salette crowned Clare Cup champions

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 June 2019

La Salette celebrate being crowned Clare Cup champions (Pic: Amanda Leary)

La Salette celebrate being crowned Clare Cup champions (Pic: Amanda Leary)

La Salette have been crowned champions of the Clare Cup after an impressive tournament from the youngsters.

The Rainham School cruised to victory with a 5-1 win over hosts St Ursulas in the final to bag the top prize.

They beat off competition from fifthteen teams from 10 different Catholic Primary Schools to win the five-a-side tournament that was played at St Ursula's School in Romford.

The schools included the likes of St Ursulas, SS Peter and Paul, St Augustine, St Mary's, St Anne line, St Peter, St Patrick, St Joseph and John Fisher.

La Salette won three of their four group stage matches before breezing past St Joseph's 4-1 in the semi-finals to stake a place in the final.

The Dunedin Road school is a single form entry primary school and it was a real community effort as the boys are coached by Amanda Leary from school, one of our Priests Father Kris Tomczak and former pupil Conor Edmondson.

