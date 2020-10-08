Search

Havering year seven side seal victory over Medway

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 October 2020

Havering year seven district team face the camera (Pic: Mark Shelden)

Havering year seven district team face the camera (Pic: Mark Shelden)

Havering Schools’ year seven team ran out victorious with a 4-2 win over Medway Schools in an outstanding display of football on Saturday at Fairlop.

Medway looked as if they had spent the entire summer perfecting their passing game, but Havering countered this with a superb mid-block which resisted the visitors’ attempts to penetrate with any frequency.

Unfortunately both Medway goals came about through momentary lapses in concentration, but Havering still had plenty of time to iron out the creases and their four goals came through a brace from Ciaran Fennesey while Tom Allder and Matthias Ojo scored one apiece.

The move of the match would have given Fennesey a hat-trick but for the linesman’s flag ruling him offside.

Havering: Tobi Adebo, Noah Vincent Cook, Jack Marsh, Harry Jones, Kasey Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Jacob Samson, Matthais Ojo, Christian Frimpong Manioo, Antonio Martin, Bobby Stevens, Malachi Dixon, Thomas Alder, Freddie Gotobe, Ciaran Fennessey.

