Havering District U13 boys crowned champions of prestigious tournament

The Havering Under-13 boys team. Picture: Steven McMahon Archant

Havering District Under-13s became the national football three v three champions at Manchester City's academy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Havering Under-10 boys team. Picture: Steven McMahon The Havering Under-10 boys team. Picture: Steven McMahon

Harrison Mcmahon, Ryan Battrum, Frankie Franz and Fletcher Hubbard had previously qualified as regional champions of south east London by winning all seven qualifying matches.

The finals in Manchester proved to be a tough test with strong opposition from all over England.

But the side's technical and tactical abilities won praise from other team's coaches as they put in some impressive performances.

Havering managed to win four of their five group games before making it to the final to win 6-2 against Pontefract, who were representing Yorkshire.

Three of the boys had represented Finta Futsal in the three v three national finals at Liverpool FC in 2018, where they were also champions.

The Under-10s also qualified from their regional final and managed to compete against some of the best teams in England at the Etihad Campus.

The team of Zachary Mcmahon, Reggie Franz, Bobby Stevens and Zach Cooley drew two and narrowly lost two games in the group stages.

Les Thwaites, manager of Havering, said: "I am extremely pleased with the boys' application and conduct and the way they represented their district at such a big occasion."