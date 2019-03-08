Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emerson Park Academy bag Essex Cup under-12 honours in a penalty shoot-out drama

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 March 2019

Emerson Park Academy team celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Reynolds)

Emerson Park Academy team celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Reynolds)

Archant

Emerson Park Academy’s year seven football team were crowned Ken Aston Essex Cup under-12 champions for the first time since 1994 after a penalty shoot-out victory against Woodlands School.

The Hornchurch-based school were held to a 2-2 draw but managed to bag the trophy with a 5-4 win on penalties.

Emerson Park had made their way to the final with victories over Drapers Academy, Marshalls Park, Notley High School, Fitzwimarc School, Debden Park and Jo Richardson Academy.

The reward was a meeting with a strong Woodlands team who has cruised to the final with a 13-0 victory in the quarter-final and 8-1 success in the semi-final.

Woodlands started well, keeping possession of the ball, but they couldn’t find a way past the dogged Emerson Park defence.

The weather conditions were poor and played a part in the opening goal of the game.

After nice build-up play from Woodlands, the ball squirmed away from Emerson goalkeeper Jakubas Jaska after he had originally made a good save.

However, Emerson Park came back strong and equalised when Simon Yetton rose highest to power in a header from a corner to make it 1-1.

The second half carried on the same way, with Woodlands trying to play down the wings and Emerson repelling their attacks.

Emerson deservedly took the lead when Riley Hargan was denied from range by the Woodlands goalkeeper and Jayden Parsons was quickest to the rebound to tuck the ball home from close range.

Attack after attack was dealt with well, but it was a surprise when the Park defence went to sleep at a corner and Woodlands grabbed an equaliser.

Woodlands pushed for a winner in normal time but found no way through but in extra-time and Emerson Park rallied and Jack Campkin smacked the post as the Woodlands goalkeeper made fantastic saves to deny Hargan and Max Featherstone from winning the match.

Frankie Senior, Featherstone, Campkin, Hargan and Yetton all calmly scored their penalties, whilst goalkeeper Jaska superbly saved one of the Woodlands efforts to clinch the trophy.

Emerson Park: Jakubas Jaska, Max Featherstone, Simon Yetton, Thierry Stewart, Jayden Parsons, Freddie Fairy, Luca Vila-Coleman, Alfie Barry, Riley Hargan, Frankie Senior, Jack Campkin, Harry Smith.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

Motor homes and caravans were destroyed in a fire in Folkes Lane, Umpinster on Saturday, March 23. Photo: LFB

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Emerson Park Academy bag Essex Cup under-12 honours in a penalty shoot-out drama

Emerson Park Academy team celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Reynolds)

Wildheart claims first pro title with win over Benyoub

Lucy Wildheart celebrates her win

Coopers pupils win national crowns in both biathlon and gymnastics on busy weekend

Coopers' Company & Coborn School won the under-19 boys' team title at the Milano National Team Gymnastics Championships (pic: CCCS)

Gidea Park’s The Royal Liberty School celebrates Good Ofsted rating and plans for expansion

Headteacher April Saunders of The Royal Liberty School with pupils celebrating being given a Good Ofsted.

Romford barber closes shop with special visit from the mayor

Geoffrey Stuart, owner of The Mane Barber Shop in Market Place is retiring after 45 years. Pictured with Mayor Cllr Dilip Patel.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists