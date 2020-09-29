Emerson Park Academy bag a spot in the National Cup final after Beaumont win

Emerson Park Academy's year nine squad face the camera (pic Nick Reynolds) Archant

Emerson Park Academy’s year nine boys booked their place in the National Cup final following a 3-1 victory over Beaumont School from St Albans.

Emerson got off to a flying start and were 1-0 up on the five-minute mark when Kenny Sanni raced off his wing and calmly drilled the ball across the Beaumont keeper into the far corner.

It wasn’t all plain sailing and by the 15-minute mark Beaumont were on top, knocking the ball around well as Emerson were forced into two early changes with goalkeeper Jacob Jaska and winger Jack Campkin having to make way due to injury.

By the 25-minute mark Emerson had settled with their new formation and were back in the game and after a spell of applied pressure the second goal came.

A Max Featherstone corner was whipped into the six-yard box and captain Riley Hargan was on hand to bundle the ball home. Emerson’s back-up keeper Sam Smith was called into action to collect a couple of crosses and the home team managed to take their two-goal lead into the break. The visitors changed formation at half time and became a lot more direct. However the ever-present back four of H.Smith, Fairey, Yetton and Coomer dealt with everything Beaumont had to offer.

As Beaumont started to throw bodies forward Emerson became dangerous on the counter as Harvey Williams raced away and had his shot well saved by the Beaumont goalkeeper.

Two minutes later Williams was in again and this time he made no mistake, slotting past the keeper to make it 3-0 with five minutes to go. Beaumont carried on and their effort were rewarded with a goal as Sam Smith was finally beaten.

A well delivered free-kick caused problems in the area with a Beaumont player on hand to tap home from close range. But it could not detract from another great all-round team performance by Emerson Park who will now look forward to their final.

Teacher and former Romford striker Nick Reynolds said: “It was a well deserved win for the boys. Beaumont had their 15-20 minutes on top in the game and we dealt with it quite comfortably.

“As always I can’t fault their effort and determination and they have dug deep for some big wins this year.

“Hopefully we can put one big performance together and bring home a national title.”