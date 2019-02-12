Brentwood School heading off to Monster Fives National Finals

Brentwood Ursuline School football team (Pic: Brentwood School) Archant

Brentwood Ursuline School will be heading off to the English Schools’ FA (ESFA) under-12 ‘Monster Fives’ indoor five-a-side National Finals at PlayFootball Birmingham on Monday.

The 16 teams from across England have been whittled down from around 1600 entrants at the start of the 2018-19 season, with both a boys’ and girls’ competition taking place throughout schools in England since September.

Eight teams within the girls’ cup and eight teams within the boys’ cup will head to the PlayFootball facility in Birmingham on Monday, where they will take part in several matches in order to claim the coveted ‘National Champions’ title in their respective competitions.

The competition, which is currently sponsored by ESFA trophy supplier, Trophy Monster, is a great showcase for the 5-a-side format of the game, which attracts a large number of entries each season.

Each of the 16 finalists will have taken part in local and then regional competition rounds to secure their place in the National finals.