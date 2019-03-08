Branfil youngsters reflect on superb season

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed a superb season (pic: Branfil Primary School) Archant

Talented young side won both the league and cup in Havering this season

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed an outstanding season after winning both the Havering League and the Havering Schools' Cup.

After beating a strong side from Harold Wood Primary School in the league semi-finals, Branfil met St Joseph's in the showpiece event.

The match proved to be an exciting and entertaining battle between two talented teams, with Branfil making the most of their opportunities to win the game 2-0.

In the Havering Cup final, Branfil were up against a strong side from St Patrick's Primary School.

Both teams showed great determination early on in the game, but despite chances at both ends, Branfil dominated the match and eventually won the game 7-0.

A spokesperson from Branfil Primary said: “The team have been a joy to watch this season, consistently showing excellent sportsmanship.”