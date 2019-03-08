Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Branfil youngsters reflect on superb season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2019

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed a superb season (pic: Branfil Primary School)

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed a superb season (pic: Branfil Primary School)

Archant

Talented young side won both the league and cup in Havering this season

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed an outstanding season after winning both the Havering League and the Havering Schools' Cup.

After beating a strong side from Harold Wood Primary School in the league semi-finals, Branfil met St Joseph's in the showpiece event.

The match proved to be an exciting and entertaining battle between two talented teams, with Branfil making the most of their opportunities to win the game 2-0.

In the Havering Cup final, Branfil were up against a strong side from St Patrick's Primary School.

Both teams showed great determination early on in the game, but despite chances at both ends, Branfil dominated the match and eventually won the game 7-0.

A spokesperson from Branfil Primary said: “The team have been a joy to watch this season, consistently showing excellent sportsmanship.”

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Branfil youngsters reflect on superb season

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed a superb season (pic: Branfil Primary School)

Boro midfielder Taylor says the squad has a real buzz

Chris Taylor of Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering ‘90 Joggers members go global

Havering '90 Joggers' Joaquin Polo completed an ultra-marathon in Spain (pic: H90J)

Athletics: Havering egded out in Southern League opener

Mayi Hughes of Havering AC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists