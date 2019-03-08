Billericay under-15's crowned Essex Rosser Cup champions

Billericay under-15s in action against Ultra Elite (Pic: www.dephoto.biz/essexfa) Archant

Goals from Kofi Goodrum, Kenny Coker and Stan Hooker sealed a 3-0 victory for Billericay Town as they lifted the Essex Rosser Under 15s Cup.

For Eastern Junior Alliance side Billericay, the win meant back-to-back County Cup titles having lifted the Essex Andrews Under 14s Cup a year earlier.

The Blues' successive title was at the expense of Echo Junior League side Ultra Elite (Mambas), who had notably reached a county final in the club's very first season.

"It's lovely!" was the rather modest summary from Town boss Mick Lowe after the game.

"It's brilliant to win it two years running. We've had a good day today and other results meant we won the league too this morning, so we've done the double!"

There was an open feel to the early stages of the final. Billericay hit the post through Oscar Thorn in the first minute, with Ultra Elite's Joel Harrison also smacking the upright before ten minutes had even passed on the clock.

"We were a bit sloppy at first, but we adjusted to the pitch and were a bit nervous," reflected Lowe. "But, once we got the ball down and started playing the way we like to play, I think our quality showed.

"They [Ultra Elite] gave us a good game and I thought they were a good side. It just shows how strong the Echo League is."

"We knew they'd give us a good game and we'd heard a lot about them. They were very strong and very quick but, once we pressed and played the way we wanted to play, we got on top.

We scored some very good goals! We finished well and we will now aim to win it three years in a row."

Town led on 21 minutes with a breakaway goal as Coker fed Goodrum, who finished well. Goodrum then shot inches wide as the Blues looked to swiftly extend their lead.

The advantage was doubled six minutes before the break as Coker beat the offside trap to poke in from a right-wing cross.

After the interval, Billericay's Charlie Sayers crashed a volley just over before Coker's header from Goodrum's cross brought a fine save from Elite goalkeeper Aaron Jones.

Elite's Drilon Ceshmaxhiu then forced a decent save from Billericay 'keeper Josh Blackburn.

Town sealed the win with a third on 74 minutes. James Tungett's cross was nodded in by Hooker. There was one more chance for Billericay as Jones made a good save to deny Coker from close range, but Town had already done enough to ensure they landed the Rosser Cup.

Billericay Town: Gabe Ruth-Pateman, Stan Hooker, Charlie Sayers, Oscar Thorn, James Jenkins, Kenny Coker, Tommy Johnson, Dillon White, Kofi Goodrum, Tom Merrett, Ryan Lowe.

Substitutes (repeated): Josh Blackburn, James Tungett, Jamie Sullivan, Harvey Salmon, Ben Crocker.

Ultra Elite (Mambas): Aaron Jones, Jayden Alexander, Arshad Kizito, Joel Harrison, Junior Adzigbli, Shahariya Haque, Jakub Gazda, Kymarley Facey, Prince Tingwe, Xavier Wilson, Benjamin St Brice.

Substitutes (repeated): Dominykas Antanaitis, Joel Luzolo, Drilon Ceshmaxhiu, Mekhi Clarke.

Referee: George Payne (Colchester).

Assistant Referees: Connor Cornell (Southend-on-Sea) and Henry Steele (Brentwood).

Fourth Official: Toby Andrews (Basildon).

Attendance: 130.