Hockey: Wright earns rare win for Upminster men

Upminster HC 2nd XI vs Old Loughtonians HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster's men claimed a rare win in East League Premier B on Saturday to keep their faint hopes of avoiding the drop alive.

A 1-0 triumph at Bourne Deeping - thanks to a goal from Steve Wright - was their fourth in 21 outings and allowed them to leapfrog their hosts into 11th place.

Callum Berry made his debut after some fine displays for the seconds and Phil Dixon denied the hosts on a couple of occasions in the first half.

Tactical support from stand-in coach Harry Jenkins led to an improved display in the second half and Wright's superbly-taken goal proved enough, with Blueharts the visitors to Coopers on Saturday (1pm).

The seconds lost 4-1 at home to Old Loughts thirds, while the thirds won 3-0 at Rochford, the fourths lost 3-2 at Maldon seconds and the fifths lost 4-1 at home to East London eighths.

Upminster's women were on the wrong end of a 6-0 defeat at Harleston Magpies in their East League Premier Division clash.

That loss saw them slip to next to bottom and they are due to play host to Dereham, who are just one point above them in the table, on Saturday (2.30pm).

