Modern Pentathlon: World Cup best for Toolis

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid) Archant

Romford’s Tom Toolis recorded a personal best finish at World Cup 1 in Cairo on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having seen Pentahlon GB team-mmate Francesca Summers claim a career-best sixth place in the women’s final a day earlier, Toolis produced an impressive display to come home in ninth place, his first-ever top-10 at a World Cup.

Myles Pillage finished 22nd in his first World Cup final to round off a hugely encouraging week for the British team, who also saw Charlie Follett and Kerenza Bryson reach the women’s final.

Former Coopers pupil Toolis clocked 2.02.53 in the 200m swim to sit in fourth place, as Plymouth youngster Pillage topped the pile with 2.00.36.

The fence was a tight affair, with Toolis earning 19 wins from his 35 bouts to sit in seventh place after two disciplines, before the horse-riding mixed things up significantly.

Both British athletes kept their nerve, rolling a single pole apiece to claim 293 points for their rounds which saw Toolis move up to third overall and Pillage to 17th ahead of the laser run.

Gaps between the field were still very small and the battle for placings from third to 10th were particularly tense.

Toolis remained in that group throughout and his ninth-place finish meant he contineud his fine start to 2019, after challenging for a medal at the Budapest Indoor in January.

Home favourite Ahmed Elgendy won gold ahead of Czech Republic’s Jan Kuf, with former world champion Justinas Kinderis claiming bronze.

The second World Cup takes place in Sofia from April 10-14, with GB athletes in action at the French Open Championships (March 16-17) and Swiss Women International (March 30).